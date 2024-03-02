Vehicle scrapping policy yet to take off

However, Pant calls it a unique case. “Even if many of our vehicles are over 15 years old, they wouldn’t have crossed thousands of kilometres because they don’t run daily and work within their jurisdictions. Even among the overage ones, only about 120 have required engine repairs or replacements besides regular maintenance because we keep our vehicles in top condition. After all, they are emergency services. Therefore, they cannot be scrapped just because of age,” he said.