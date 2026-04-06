<p>Bengaluru: Vehicle towing has resumed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>after more than four years. </p><p>On April 5, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) began towing illegally parked vehicles to prevent obstructions on roads and ensure smoother traffic flow. </p><p>The decision has been enforced in coordination with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). </p> .Towing returns as quick-fix reform in Bengaluru.<p>The drive has been initially launched within the Bengaluru Central Municipal Corporation and will be gradually extended to other municipal areas under the GBA in the coming days, the traffic police said in a statement. </p> .<p>According to the BTP, towing will be carried out continuously to maintain orderly traffic conditions across the city. The public has been asked to adhere to traffic regulations and avoid unauthorised parking to prevent penalties and inconvenience. </p><p>The state government had suspended vehicle towing in February 2022 after citizens complained about the rude behavior of towing staff and videos surfaced of traffic personnel demanding bribe.</p>