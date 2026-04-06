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Vehicle towing back in Bengaluru after 4 years

On April 5, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) began towing illegally parked vehicles to prevent obstructions on roads and ensure smoother traffic flow.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 17:12 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 17:12 IST
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