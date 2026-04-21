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Veteran film activist George Kutty passes away in Bengaluru

He was instrumental in shaping the parallel cinema movement in South India and was the founder-editor of the nationally acclaimed film journal, Deep Focus.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 17:19 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 17:19 IST
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru news

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