<p>Bengaluru: Over 200 senior citizens from various elder-care homes and day-care centers across the city swapped their usual routines for a lively day of celebration at 'Hiriyara Utsava 2026' on Sunday.</p>.<p>Held at the Hudson Memorial Community Centre in observance of the International Day of Older Persons, the event was a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Nightingales Medical Trust (NMT), and V-the-Volunteers.</p>.<p>The festival offered a platform for seniors to showcase their talent through music, dance, and interactive games, fostering a sense of community and joy among participants.</p>.<p>In his inaugural address, former high court judge Justice R Gururajan emphasised the importance of bridging the gap between government schemes and their intended beneficiaries. "It is crucial to raise awareness to ensure that welfare measures effectively reach senior citizens at the grassroots level," he said.</p>.<p>Balasubramani, Public Relations Officer of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, provided an overview of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (MWPSC) Act, 2007.</p>.<p>Mahadev, sub-inspector at the Halasuru Gate police station, spoke about the 'Aasare' and 'Mane Mane Police' initiatives, both designed to ensure the safety and protection of elderly citizens.</p>.<p>S Premkumar Raja, secretary of NMT, called for increased public investment in elder care. "We must raise awareness about the MWPSC Act and expedite pending cases. Moreover, more investment is urgently needed in elder and dementia care to meet the growing needs of our aging population," Raja remarked.</p>.<p>The event concluded with a prize distribution during the valedictory ceremony, attended by Ashok DR, Director of the Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens.</p>