Victoria Hospital protesters detained; labour dept to conduct inquiry

Bengaluru: Police detained at least 50 protestors who had been protesting their arbitrary removal from services at Victoria Hospital on Friday.

They were released from the VV Puram police station around 5.30 pm.

A sit-in protest within the hospital premises began on Wednesday when 56 ward attenders were asked not to report to work anymore.

The workers, who are members of the Karnataka General Labour Union (AICCTU), demanded that they be reinstated immediately and paid their salaries pending in over two months.