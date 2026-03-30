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Victoria Hospital trauma centre under scanner after Lokayukta probe

The inspection revealed that despite six ICU beds being vacant, an emergency patient was denied admission due to the unavailability of functional beds.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 19:22 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 19:22 IST
India NewsBengaluruLokayuktaVictoria Hospital

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