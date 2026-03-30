<p>Bengaluru: The use of expired drugs, ICU beds lying unused due to faulty ventilators, and touting by private ambulance operators are rampant at the Trauma and Emergency Care Centre (TECC), part of the state-run Victoria Hospital, according to findings from a suo motu inquiry conducted by the Lokayukta following complaints from patients.</p>.<p>The Lokayukta constituted a committee led by its Additional Registrar of Enquiries-5, a sitting district judge, along with the Superintendent of Police, City Division-1, and other police officers to carry out a surprise inspection and submit a report.</p>.<p>The inspection revealed that despite six ICU beds being vacant, an emergency patient was denied admission due to the unavailability of functional beds.</p>.<p>It also found merit in complaints regarding private ambulances operating from the Victoria Hospital premises. Middlemen and private ambulance drivers were reportedly contacting hospital doctors and urging them to refer patients to their services for transfer to private hospitals. In some cases, hospital staff allegedly insisted that patients’ attendants opt for private ambulances for further treatment, citing inadequate facilities at the hospital.</p>.Bengaluru: Rapido bike rider booked for molesting woman passenger in Indiranagar.<p>On February 6, the Lokayukta summoned senior officials of Victoria Hospital and sought an explanation.</p>.<p>In her response, Dr Asima Banu, in charge of TECC, stated that the emergency patient was denied admission because the six vacant beds lacked ventilator connections.</p>.<p>She acknowledged the issues caused by private ambulance operators and middlemen, describing them as “uncontrollable”. She also highlighted the hospital’s shortage of beds and incidents of assault on doctors and other staff.</p>.<p>In his submission, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh B Jagalasar assured that 12 additional police personnel would be deployed on the Victoria Hospital campus, along with regular inspections to identify and curb miscreants.</p>.<p>The Lokayukta observed that keeping six ICU beds unused in such a critical trauma centre amounts to negligence. The report, which also flagged expired drugs and other deficiencies, has been forwarded to the Chief Secretary, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical Education Department, and the Director of Medical Education.</p>.<p>The Lokayukta has sought a compliance report by April 23. The next hearing is scheduled for April 27.</p>