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Video ban: Is humour in anxiety mode?

The sketch, acted out by two unnamed actors and shared by political commentator-activist Dhruv Rathee, was taken down last week, reportedly under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 22:46 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 22:46 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

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