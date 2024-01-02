Video of 'Yulu baraat' in Bengaluru goes viral, internet reacts

As the festive season comes to an end, the wedding season has grabbed the spotlight, and social media has become flooded with snaps of people getting married.
While bride entry is a more contemporary concept, what is the first thing that comes to your mind when we say the word ‘baraat’ (wedding procession where the groom enters the wedding venue)? A fleet of people dancing on the streets heading to the wedding with elephants, horses, swords and everything elaborate and magnificent?
Overall, a baraat is almost always grand, irrespective of the scale of the wedding.
However, for a groom in Bengaluru who decided to take an unconventional route, baraat was synonymous with ‘out-of-the-box’!
While simple and intimate weddings seemed to be a trend in 2023, a video recently shared on social media proves otherwise.
In a video posted on Instagram by traaexploreweddings, a baraat (wedding procession) is seen ditching the big, bigger and biggest ideology, with the groom and all his relatives and friends heading to the venue in Yulu bikes.
While they may have opted for an unconventional way to get to the wedding, the grandeur of the celebration was not compromised on as the procession danced to the beats of dhol while riding their e-bikes on the streets of Bengaluru.
The video was shared last week and has since garnered around 46,000 views and 579 comments.
"Love the concept of no animal hurt," said a user as another called it an "eco-friendly baraat". While one user called it a "peak Bangalore moment", some thought it was "Definitely, it is the marriage of an engineer."
Yulu is a Bengaluru-based electric bike-sharing platform that is currently functioning in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram.