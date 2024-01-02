Video of 'Yulu baraat' in Bengaluru goes viral, internet reacts

As the festive season comes to an end, the wedding season has grabbed the spotlight, and social media has become flooded with snaps of people getting married.

While bride entry is a more contemporary concept, what is the first thing that comes to your mind when we say the word ‘baraat’ (wedding procession where the groom enters the wedding venue)? A fleet of people dancing on the streets heading to the wedding with elephants, horses, swords and everything elaborate and magnificent?

Overall, a baraat is almost always grand, irrespective of the scale of the wedding.

However, for a groom in Bengaluru who decided to take an unconventional route, baraat was synonymous with ‘out-of-the-box’!

While simple and intimate weddings seemed to be a trend in 2023, a video recently shared on social media proves otherwise.