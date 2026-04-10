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Vidyaranyapura resident held for uploading ‘zombie drug’ misleading video on Instagram

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh warned that strict action would be taken against those spreading misinformation online.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 10:46 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 10:46 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsInstagramDrugsZombiemisleading reports

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