<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bagalur">Bagalur</a> police have arrested a 29-year-old employee of a private company for uploading a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/misleading">misleading</a> video on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a> claiming that a man was under the influence of “<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zombie">zombie</a> drugs.”</p>.<p>The accused, identified as Hemanth, a resident of Vidyaranyapura had been issued a notice to appear for questioning on Friday. After learning that the police are looking for him, he posted an apology on social media. He was later taken into custody. Hemanth claims that he has been working as a field link executive job in a private firm, the police said.</p>.<p>Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh warned that strict action would be taken against those spreading misinformation online.</p>.<p>According to the police, the video was shot near a private college and showed a man behaving erratically, moving his limbs in an unusual manner as if disoriented.</p>.Viral 'zombie drug' video misleading: Bengaluru top cop clarifies; urges people not to share unverified content.<p>Hemanth suspected that the man was under the influence of “zombie drugs” or ‘xylazine’ and uploaded the video on his Instagram account which later went viral.</p>.<p>However, Bagaluru police had traced the man seen in the video and subjected him to medical examination. The reports confirmed that no narcotic or psychotropic substances were found in his system.</p>.<p>Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, penalizes creating, publishing, or circulating false information, rumors, or alarming news, Section 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, intentional insults designed to provoke a breach of public peace or cause another person to commit an offense have been imposed against the accused, the police officer said.</p>