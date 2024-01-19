Vintage car and bike drive in Bengaluru this weekend

The oldest car that will be a part of the event is a 1909 Wolsley that belongs to Ravi. Once the property of the Maharaja of Cooch Behar, it was bought by Ravi’s family 31 years ago. A 1930s Harley Davidson is the oldest bike that will take part in the drive. Vintage Mercedes, Jaguar, Ford and Austin-Healey cars will also take to the roads, apart from historic Indian, Aerial, Norton, Triumph and BSA motorcycles.