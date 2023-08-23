Vintage, underrated films focus of terrace film club 

The forum covers a wide range of genres and themes, with films selected in advance by Vinayak. Suggestions are also taken from the audience. The films are categorised into contemporary world cinema, world cinema classics, contemporary Indian cinema, Indian cinema classics, underrated cinema, and Bollywood classics. After the film screenings, discussions take place to delve deeper into the movies and their themes. ‘Ghatashraddha’(1977), ‘Toni Erdmann’(2016), ‘The Sword of Doom’(1966) and ‘All the Beauty and The Bloodshed’(2022) are some of the films and documentaries previously screened by the forum.