VIP treatment to Darshan: 7 Parappana Agrahara prison officials suspended

Bengaluru: Seven officials from the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison were suspended after a photograph of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, currently in judicial custody for the alleged murder of Renukaswamy, smoking and chilling inside the jail premises went viral.
Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the development on Monday.
“The inquiry was held till 1 am,” Parameshwara said. “Seven prison officials have been placed under suspension.”
Those suspended as per the preliminary probe are jailers Sharana Basava and Prabhu S Khandelwal; assistant jailers L S Thippeswamy, and Srikanth Talwar; head wardens Venkappa Kodti and Sampath Kumar Kadapatti; and warden Basappa Keli.
“I have asked for a detailed report. The seven suspended officials were found to be complicit in the act. Senior prison officers will be transferred and once I receive the report, further action will be taken,” Parameshwara said.
Malini Krishnamoorthy, Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services), visited the prison on Monday morning for an inspection, DH has learnt.
The viral photograph accessed by DH showed the actor sitting on the prison veranda in a plastic chair, puffing a cigarette, and holding a cup in his hand. It is suspected that another inmate captured the photo and leaked it, sparking concerns about the effectiveness of cellphone jammers installed in the prison.
The purported photograph also features notorious history sheeter 'Wilson Garden' Naga, in a black t-shirt, Darshan’s manager Nagaraj, in a textured white t-shirt, and history sheeter Srinivas alias Kulla Seena.
Naga, wanted in dozens of serious crimes, has been arrested under the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA).
Meanwhile, a video of Darshan purportedly video-calling a fan has also gone viral. In the video, Darshan is purportedly seen waving from inside his prison cell. DH couldn't independently verify if the video was authentic.
