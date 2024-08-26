VIP treatment to Darshan: 7 Parappana Agrahara prison officials suspended

“I have asked for a detailed report. The seven suspended officials were found to be complicit in the act. Senior prison officers will be transferred and once I receive the report, further action will be taken,” Parameshwara said.

Malini Krishnamoorthy, Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services), visited the prison on Monday morning for an inspection, DH has learnt.

The viral photograph accessed by DH showed the actor sitting on the prison veranda in a plastic chair, puffing a cigarette, and holding a cup in his hand. It is suspected that another inmate captured the photo and leaked it, sparking concerns about the effectiveness of cellphone jammers installed in the prison.

The purported photograph also features notorious history sheeter 'Wilson Garden' Naga, in a black t-shirt, Darshan’s manager Nagaraj, in a textured white t-shirt, and history sheeter Srinivas alias Kulla Seena.

Naga, wanted in dozens of serious crimes, has been arrested under the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA).

Meanwhile, a video of Darshan purportedly video-calling a fan has also gone viral. In the video, Darshan is purportedly seen waving from inside his prison cell. DH couldn't independently verify if the video was authentic.