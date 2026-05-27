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Bengaluru: Viral Mathikere shop started 40 years ago revives chatpata snack memories

Despite the sudden online attention, little has changed at the store itself.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 23:05 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 23:05 IST
India NewsBengaluruMetrolife

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