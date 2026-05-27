Bengaluru: Viral Mathikere shop started 40 years ago revives chatpata snack memories

<p>While nostalgia has been making headlines after the much-loved Melody chocolate disappeared from shelves across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a>, one tiny provision store in Mathikere has been selling memories faster than chips.</p>.<p>For over three decades, 53-year-old Roopa (who prefers not to share her last name) has been running the small neighbourhood shop, S A S General Stores, that went viral on Instagram over the weekend for stocking snacks many believed had vanished years ago. Tucked into an old Bengaluru locality, the store draws customers who grew up eating treats like Thanda Fanda, Khattam-Khatta, Appalam Chaplam and tube lollipops (popsicles) — snacks that have become increasingly difficult to find elsewhere.</p>.<p>“People who lived here 20 or 30 years ago come back looking for these snacks,” Roopa said. “Some even bring their children just to show them what they used to eat.”</p>.<p>The shop was started over 40 years ago by her relatives and has survived changing food habits and the rise of supermarkets. Roopa remembers helping out at the store while she was in Class 8. After her father died, another shopkeeper managed it briefly before she eventually took over full-time.</p>.<p>What began as a traditional ‘chilre angadi’ (tiny corner store) has gradually evolved into a provision shop. But Roopa says the spirit of the old setup remains intact. “Even today, we try to maintain the feel of a ‘chilre angadi’. Popular snacks for children are displayed in the front, while the regular provisions are stocked at the back,” says Roopa.</p>.<p>The viral video changed everything. Customers now travel from different parts of Bengaluru, many spending over Rs 100 on childhood favourites and stopping to take photos beside the tiny counter stacked with colourful packets. “We still get fresh stock twice a week,” she said, adding that she continues to source the older varieties because that is what customers keep asking for.</p>.<p>Despite the sudden online attention, little has changed at the store itself.</p>