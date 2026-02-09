<p>A couple residing in Bengaluru had a delightful moment after casually mentioning their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/a-perfect-wedding-anniversary-gift-2474234">wedding anniversary</a> to their house help, only to be surprised later by a small but deeply touching gesture that has now gone viral online.</p><p>Instagram user Neha Harchandani shared online how the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/content/164823/maid-bangalore.html">maid </a>surprised them on the special day. Neha shared that the house help went out of her way to arrange a rose and a chocolate, asking her husband to order it via <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/blinkit">Blinkit</a>.</p><p>She revealed that she had mentioned the anniversary date to their house help casually. What followed was something the couple had not anticipated. </p><p>In the video, the saree-clad woman is seen holding the chocolate pack and a rose, with text on screen stating that she bought the couple an anniversary present. The moment visibly surprises Neha and her partner, who react warmly and emotionally, telling her, “<em>Didi aap ye kyu lekar aaye, kitni cute hai</em>.”</p>.Move over Labubu: Meet Mirumi, the ‘charm robot’ making noise on social media.<p>The couple then thanked her, clearly touched by the pleasant gesture. The video also showed the house help smiling shyly and blessing the couple.</p><p>Posted online on February 7, the video has struck a chord with netizens, with many calling it wholesome and heartwarming moment. </p><p>As of Monday, February 9, the viral clip had fetched 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments. "Oh my god soo cute," one wrote. "Soo sweet," said another. </p>