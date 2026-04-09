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Viral 'zombie drug' video misleading: Bengaluru top cop clarifies; urges people not to share unverified content

The Bengaluru City Police said the man suffers from arthritis and had consumed prescribed pain medication along with alcohol, which led to the disoriented condition seen in the video.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 20:54 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 20:54 IST
Bengaluru newsDrugsarthritis

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