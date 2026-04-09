<p>Bengaluru: A video circulating on Instagram claiming to show a person under the influence of a so-called “zombie drug” is misleading, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Following the clip’s circulation, Bagalur police traced and secured the individual near the Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology. A medical examination found no narcotic or psychotropic substances in his system, police said.</p>.Youth create reel offering 'ganja' at Hyderabad Shiva temple; police warn of action.<p>In a statement, the Bengaluru City Police said the man suffers from arthritis and had consumed prescribed pain medication along with alcohol, which led to the disoriented condition seen in the video. Further inquiry revealed he had come to Bengaluru in search of work and has been living in the city for the past three months.</p>.<p>Police urged the public not to share unverified or misleading content on social media, warning that such posts can cause panic. They added that action will be taken against those spreading rumours.</p>