Visvesvaraya statue destroyed at V V Puram 

Last Updated 07 January 2024, 21:17 IST

Bengaluru: Miscreants destroyed the statue of Sir M Visvesvaraya, which was installed at Sajjan Rao Circle in VV Puram.

The BBMP had installed the statue in September 2006 in the presence of MLA Uday Garudachar to mark Engineers Day. 

VV Puram Residents' Welfare Association suspects the role of a shop owner in destroying the statue in order to provide better visibility and parking area. 

In his complaint to the BBMP and police officials, S Venkatesh, association president, has demanded stringent action against the suspects.

(Published 07 January 2024, 21:17 IST)
