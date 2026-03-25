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Vocational centre holds mental health campaigns in Bengaluru

ALC was started in early 2021 by Sabiha Hashmi, an art educator. She died from breast cancer a month after the centre opened. It was then taken over by her sister Shabnam.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 22:48 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 22:48 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

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