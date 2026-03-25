<p class="bodytext">Ajji’s Learning Centre (ALC), a vocational learning centre for rural women, conducted a mental health awareness campaign that reached over 2,500 participants across 22 locations in Bengaluru, Magadi and Ramanagara. The drive was held between March 9 and 16, and was focused on students, women and community workers. </p>.<p class="bodytext">ALC was started in early 2021 by Sabiha Hashmi, an art educator. She died from breast cancer a month after the centre opened. It was then taken over by her sister Shabnam. </p>.<p class="bodytext">With suicide rates increasing post-pandemic, Shabnam recognised the pressing need to raise awareness about mental health issues in rural areas.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Led by Seher Hashmi, Shabnam’s daughter and also a mental health survivor, and social activist Dev Desai, the campaign used storytelling to connect with participants and also address the stigma surrounding mental health.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Language was a major hurdle. Hence, to reach out to the local crowds, we brought in an interpreter,” says Seher, known for her innovative campaigns like ‘Breaking Stigma: One Mile at a Time’ where she led a 2,779-km journey on her Royal Enfield (from Delhi to Kupwara, Kashmir) to conduct mental health workshops.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Shabnam explained that they used “lived experience advocacy” as one of their tools. “It is based on WHO research, proving that lived stories are far more effective than data when it comes to sensitising people to mental health issues. Participants valued the speakers’ openness, and felt encouraged to seek support. In villages, the campaign also challenged stereotypical beliefs that normalise distress, drawing attention to issues such as depression and household toxicity,” she said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Participants were given bilingual resource folders (in English and Kannada), containing mental health resources, including contact information for Tele‑MANAS, Arpita Foundation, and Nimhans. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Nearly 98.4% said discussing mental health is important, 91% reported learning new information, and more than 92% rated the sessions positively and expressed a desire for more frequent engagements. Alarmingly, 41.5% shared that they knew someone struggling with mental health issues,” Shabnam shared.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Shabnam and her team plan to extend these awareness drives to schools. They also hope to create a mental health support hub with bi-monthly free consultations.</p>