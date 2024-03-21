JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Vote consciously and do not get swayed by polarising messages, says domestic workers union

Domestic workers represent the third-largest category of workers in India, following agriculture and construction.
Last Updated 20 March 2024, 23:38 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The Domestic Workers Rights Union (DWRU) organised an open discussion on Wednesday at the SCM House.

With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, the event aimed to highlight the issues facing domestic workers and mobilise them to vote consciously.

Evoking the spirit of constitutionalism, the event began with a reading of the preamble in Kannada.

Tara Krishnaswamy, a political activist and member of Bahutva Karnataka, urged the audience to vote based on issues important to them.

Advocate Vinay Sreenivasa emphasised the significance of protests and unions, stating, “If not for unions, your voices and issues might go unnoticed, but such platforms help to amplify your problems.”

Domestic workers represent the third-largest category of workers in India, following agriculture and construction.

However, as the secretary of Stree Jagruti Samiti explained to DH, unionising them poses significant challenges.

“Unlike factory workers, domestic workers don’t work at the same place under the same management, making it difficult to spark consciousness and unionise them to seek equal rights.”

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 March 2024, 23:38 IST)
Indian PoliticsKarnataka PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT