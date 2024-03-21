Vote consciously and do not get swayed by polarising messages, says domestic workers union

Bengaluru: The Domestic Workers Rights Union (DWRU) organised an open discussion on Wednesday at the SCM House.
With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, the event aimed to highlight the issues facing domestic workers and mobilise them to vote consciously.
Evoking the spirit of constitutionalism, the event began with a reading of the preamble in Kannada.
Tara Krishnaswamy, a political activist and member of Bahutva Karnataka, urged the audience to vote based on issues important to them.
Advocate Vinay Sreenivasa emphasised the significance of protests and unions, stating, “If not for unions, your voices and issues might go unnoticed, but such platforms help to amplify your problems.”
Domestic workers represent the third-largest category of workers in India, following agriculture and construction.
However, as the secretary of Stree Jagruti Samiti explained to DH, unionising them poses significant challenges.
“Unlike factory workers, domestic workers don’t work at the same place under the same management, making it difficult to spark consciousness and unionise them to seek equal rights.”
