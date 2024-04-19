Voter voices: Bengaluru’s marginalised communities speak out

Basavaraj K Chavakkanavar, an auto driver from Harti village in Gadag district, believes major political parties should encourage farmers to run for election. He said, “Without farmers, it doesn’t matter who wins or loses the elections. They say farmers are the backbone of the country, but where are the farmers in our leadership?” He also questioned, “Why can’t a farmer run in the elections and why isn’t there a statue of one near Vidhana Soudha?”