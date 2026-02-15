<p>As part of its persistent efforts to equip students with hands-on training in skills that will hold them in good stead when they enter the job market, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) will soon be making it mandatory for students to build a prototype to earn a credit in the Innovation and Design Thinking subject.</p>.<p>The subject is already being taught at all the varsity’s affiliate colleges in the first semester. “Currently, students are being awarded one credit in the subject although there is no practical work involved. This will be changed and building of a prototype made mandatory,” said VTU Vice-Chancellor S Vidyashankar.</p>.<p>VTU is also planning on building an app to enable students photographs and videos of the prototype as it is being built. Vidyashankar said, “We want the students to identify a problem and evolve a solution to the same through analysis. </p><p>The app, meanwhile, will enable the university to monitor the prototype’s development.”</p>.<p>The initiative has already been launched at the varsity’s four regional centres and three constituent colleges, where around 2,000 students are building prototypes, which will be on display on Open Day scheduled to be held on February 28.</p>