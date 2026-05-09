Waiter dies, four injured in restaurant fire in Bengaluru's Nagarabhavi

<p>Bengaluru: A 45-year-old waiter suffocated to death and four others were injured in a fire mishap at Durga Shri Grand Restaurant in Bengaluru's Nagarabhavi 2nd Stage in the early hours of Friday.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Raj Kumar, a native of Madhya Pradesh. The injured — Jai Beem, Shivanand , Beema Naik, and Satish — have been admitted to the ICU and their condition is stated to be stable, police said.</p>.Attention Bengaluru! Namma Metro to start early on May 10, check timings.<p>According to a senior police officer, the fire broke out around 1.30 am while the staff members were asleep in a room on the first floor of the restaurant after finishing work for the day. </p><p>The workers attempted to escape after noticing the flames, but five of them inhaled thick smoke during the incident. Raj Kumar was later found dead.</p><p>Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services along with two fire tenders rushed to the spot and took nearly two hours to bring the blaze under control. </p><p>Furniture, refrigerators, ovens, tables, fans and other materials worth several lakhs of rupees were destroyed in the fire. </p><p>Locals also broke window panes during rescue efforts to help trapped workers escape.</p>.Bengaluru: Azim Premji University student suspended for 2 years over Feb 24 campus ruckus; peers protest.<p>Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. The restaurant, owned by Vishwanath, has reportedly been functioning for the last 12 years.</p><p>An assistant sub-inspector on night patrol was alerted about the incident and Annapurneshwarinagar police have registered a suo motu case against the owner on charges of negligence and further investigations are on, the police officer said. </p>