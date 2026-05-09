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Waiter dies, four injured in restaurant fire in Bengaluru's Nagarabhavi

The workers attempted to escape after noticing the flames, but five of them inhaled thick smoke during the incident.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 12:41 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 12:41 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsFirerestaurant

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