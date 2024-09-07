Walk-in cold storage facility at Vani Vilas Hospital

Bengaluru: The Rotary Bangalore Midtown, with support from donors Rotarian Suresh Sud and Arti Sud, has set up a walk-in cold storage at the Vani Vilas Hospital.
Vani Vilas is one of the government hospitals delivering maternal and newborn child care for the underprivileged in the state.
According to a statement by the Rotary Bangalore Midtown, the hospital was storing medicines in multiple freezers and fridges, which had its own utility and efficiency
limitations.
“Medical Superintendent Dr Savitha C Vani Vilas sought help from Rotary Bangalore Midtown when the club handed over 50 three-seater chairs for patients and attenders of Vani Vilas last year. This walk-in cold room will substitute many small freezers,” the
statement said.
Palani Loganathan, President of Rotary Bangalore Midtown, handed over the cold room to the hospital
authorities.
“The underprivileged and marginalised who use Vani Vilas Hospital will benefit immensely from this and its ability to maintain low temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius,” he said.
Dr Savitha, while acknowledging the support from the donors, urged other NGOs and companies to use the CSR funds to help Vani Vilas offer quality medical care.
Published 07 September 2024, 00:11 IST