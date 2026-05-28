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Walkers’ association seeks halt to construction inside Bengaluru's Cubbon Park

The association also criticised the Horticulture Department and the Public Works Department for an alleged lack of oversight.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 21:13 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 21:13 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsConstructionCubbon Park

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