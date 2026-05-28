Walkers’ association seeks halt to construction inside Bengaluru's Cubbon Park

<p>Bengaluru: Ongoing construction work on the premises of the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM) inside Cubbon Park has drawn criticism from environmentalists and regular visitors, who allege that it violates the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) Act and explicit High Court directives.</p>.<p>The Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association has demanded an immediate halt to the project, claiming that concrete structures are being raised in a high-security eco-zone, threatening the park’s dwindling green cover.</p>.Karnataka High Court relocation can restore Cubbon Park.<p>"Despite explicit judicial prohibitions on new concrete structures within the designated park boundaries, illegal construction is being carried out by exploiting loopholes,” said S Umesh Kumar, president of the association.</p>.<p>The association also criticised the Horticulture Department and the Public Works Department for an alleged lack of oversight. It warned that a formal contempt of court petition would be filed against department heads if the unauthorised structures are not demolished.</p>.<p><strong>Officials back project </strong></p>.DyCM Shivakumar hints at shifting Karnataka HC, announces Rs 5 crore for Cubbon Park upgrade.<p>Meanwhile, official sources defended the project, stating that the work has received the necessary clearances.</p>.<p>"The ongoing construction is being carried out by the government museum and Venkatappa Art Gallery with permission from the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) committee. The structure is a public restroom being built as part of the entrance renovation to provide essential amenities to visitors,” an official source told DH.</p>