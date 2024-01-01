Walkers protest noisy NYE celebrations at Cubbon Park

Bengaluru: Around 250 people held a silent march at Cubbon Park early on Sunday, objecting to clubs within the premises resorting to noisy New Year's Eve celebrations.
Consisting mostly of the Cubbon Park Walkers Association (CPWA) members, the protestors advocated for the preservation of the park for future generations and urged the shifting of the clubs outside Cubbon Park.
S Umesh Kumar, senior advocate and CPWA president, pointed to the lights and huge loudspeakers installed by the clubs for New Year’s celebrations that would disturb the park’s natural ecosystem.
"We demand the government shift these clubs outside the park, in areas that the government has already identified. We refuse to celebrate New Year’s like this,” he said.
Kumar criticised the thoughtless actions of both visitors and club-goers on the park premises. He felt residents and the government failed to treat Cubbon Park with the same level of sensitivity, attention and care as they did Lalbagh Botanical Garden, which should change.
"The size of Cubbon Park has come down from 300 acres to nearly 197 acres due to encroachments. It is a major source of fresh air, besides Lalbagh, but we are slowly losing it. It is the responsibility of all Bengaluru residents to protect and preserve the park for future generations and for all the species dependent on this,” he said.