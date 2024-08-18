Want to study in the US? Attend this fair today in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: EducationUSA, the US government’s official source of information on US higher education, will host a series of eight education fairs across the country. The fair in Bengaluru on Sunday will be held at Hotel Taj, MG Road, from 2 pm to 5 pm. Students seeking admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctorate programs will have an opportunity to meet with representatives from more than 80 accredited universities and colleges from across the United States. There is no participation fee, but registration is required. For more details and registration, please visit: https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair24Emb
The participating US higher-education institutions offer a range of academic programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels throughout the United States.
Published 17 August 2024, 22:53 IST