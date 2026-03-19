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War, weak footfall hit festive sales in Bengaluru

A shortfall in supply is also affecting operations, store owners said.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 22:41 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 22:41 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsUgadiRamzanWest Asiawar

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