<p>Bengaluru: Popular shopping hubs in the city are reporting a dip in sales ahead of the festive weekend due to low footfall and supply shortages.</p>.<p>Ahead of Ugadi and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramzan">Ramzan</a> on Thursday and Saturday, respectively, retail stores across the city reported “disappointing footfall” this week.</p>.<p><strong>No NRI crowd</strong></p>.<p>“Usually, we have a heavy influx of NRI crowd during Ramzan and even Ugadi. But with the ongoing war, the NRI crowd has dipped, and in turn, there has been a dip of at least 25% in our sales. From festive clothing and accessories to electronics and lingerie, this has impacted all stores,” said Mayank Rohatgi, secretary, Bangalore Commercial Association.</p>.Ugadi festivities continue in Bengaluru despite LPG crisis.<p>Gold and silver stores reported a similar trend.</p>.<p>"People are concerned that the gold and silver market will crash, so those who want to invest are wary, and those who want to buy are awaiting a fall in the market,” an owner of a jewellery store in Malleswaram said.</p>.<p>A shortfall in supply is also affecting operations, store owners said.</p>.<p>“Supply in some sectors, such as electronics, for example, has been majorly impacted. Take something as common as a PlayStation 5, which is in great demand, but we have no stock,” said Suhail Yusuf, secretary, Brigade Road Shops and Establishments Association. He added that if the conflict in West Asia continues, supply of other goods in the city is also likely to be affected.</p>