Ward division of Bengaluru's ST Bed Layout irks residents

The BBMP has unscientifically divided ST Bed Layout in the new delimitation, pushing 50 houses into the Koramangala ward and keeping a large part under the Ejipura ward.
Residents are concerned over who would be responsible for the first main road of the layout, especially since the row of houses across from them falls under a different ward.
The entire ST Bed Layout, which has a major stormwater drain passing on the edges, was part of the Ejipura ward when their numbers remained at 198. Residents want the BBMP to maintain the drain as their boundary by including the 50 row houses in the Ejipura ward itself.
"The BBMP has taken an arbitrary and unilateral decision without consulting the residents. It does not make sense. The 1st main road is an entry road for the entire layout. It shares all the problems of ST Bed Layout. It is not at all connected to Koramangala 4th Block. We are concerned about the implications of this sudden and unexpected and unexplained move by the authorities,” a resident said.
The ST Bed Layout Residents’ Welfare Association plan to visit the zonal office on Monday to air their concerns.