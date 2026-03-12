Menu
Warden booked for smuggling narcotics, cash into prison in Bengaluru

The Parappana Agrahara police on March 9 registered an FIR against Prakash Gavade, a warden at the prison.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 21:59 IST
Published 11 March 2026, 21:59 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsSmugglingNarcoticsParappana Agrahara Central Prison

