<p>Bengaluru: A prison official has been booked by the police for allegedly smuggling contraband and cash into the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The Parappana Agrahara police on March 9 registered an FIR against Prakash Gavade, a warden at the prison. The complaint was filed by Karna B Kshatri, in-charge superintendent of prisons.</p>.<p>According to the FIR, around 6.15 pm on March 9, Gavade reported for duty in uniform. During a routine frisking, officials found Rs 1,610 in cash and some suspicious items wrapped in black tape hidden inside his clothes and undergarments.</p>.<p>Upon further inspection, one package was found to contain a pipe filled with tobacco-like prohibited items, while another contained a white-coloured narcotic substance.</p>.<p>Officials also recovered one Rs 500 note, two Rs 200 notes, six Rs 100 notes, four Rs 20 notes and three Rs 10 notes from him.</p>.<p>Further investigation is on, police said.</p>