<p>Bengaluru: A major fire at a warehouse of Blue Leaf Signage Industry in Nandini Layout on Sunday night damaged eight residential buildings, including a four-storey ladies' PG accommodation.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at 12.50 am near the Dr Rajkumar Memorial.</p>.<p>The warehouse, which stored banners and LED screens for distribution, is suspected to have caught fire due to an electric short circuit, based on preliminary investigations.</p>.<p>The blaze spread rapidly, engulfing the PG building and adjoining houses. Around 50 women staying in the PG were safely evacuated, and no casualties were reported. Two vehicles, including a two-wheeler parked in front of the warehouse, were completely gutted.</p>.RPF chief reviews security infrastructure at four Bengaluru railway stations.<p>Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot with two fire tenders and brought the fire under control after nearly two-and-a-half hours.</p>.<p>Nandini Layout police have registered a case of accidental fire. Investigations are underway.</p>