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Warehouse fire guts 8 buildings in Bengaluru's Nandini Layout; 50 women evacuated from PG

The incident occurred at 12.50 am near the Dr Rajkumar Memorial.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 21:26 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 21:26 IST
Bengaluru newsFirePG

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