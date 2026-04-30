<p>Bengaluru: For many residents in Bengaluru, rains come with grief.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, following a heavy downpour, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) received over 100 complaints of floodwater breaching homes across different parts of the city.</p>.<p>Residents expressed anger, saying their earlier pleas to authorities — made well before the rains — had fallen on deaf ears.</p>.<p>With more rain forecast, hundreds of families are left wondering if Wednesday’s ordeal is just the beginning.</p>.<p>A majority of the complaints about water entering homes came from the Chamarajpet Assembly constituency in the Bengaluru Central City Corporation. Most of the affected houses belonged to economically weaker sections of society.</p>.Two of Bengaluru's 11 new flyovers to be tolled.<p>In South Bengaluru, rainwater entered several homes due to the blockage of a stormwater drain near RV Teachers College in Kanakanapalya, Jayanagar.</p>.<p>The intensity of the rain was such that several underpasses, including KR Circle, Madiwala, Jayadeva, Shankaranagar, and Nayandahalli, were flooded, resembling stormwater drains.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, GBA officials said helpline numbers have been kept open round the clock as residents continue to report distress.</p>