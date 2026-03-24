<p>Bengaluru: Door-to-door collection of garbage came to a halt in at least 50 wards on Monday after auto tipper drivers and loaders went on mass leave, protesting against Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) over delayed salaries and a new rule on waste segregation.</p>.<p>While the BSWML insisted on improving segregation of waste at source, contractors argued that segregation is the responsibility of the waste producer, not the collector.</p>.<p>BSWML CEO Karee Gowda, who is on election duty in West Bengal, said the disruption in garbage collection was limited to about 40 to 50 wards, while most of the city did not face any problem.</p>.<p>"There was a delay in clearing payments. The chief commissioner has instructed us to pay the salaries of the last four months,” he said. “The BSWML will not go back on the order of segregating waste at source.”</p>.<p>“I will call a meeting of contractors on Thursday when I am back in the city,” he said. “The SWM rule mandates segregation of waste.”</p>.<p>It is learnt that marshals have registered police complaints against garbage contractors who have not collected waste in some wards under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).</p>.<p>Authorities have registered 35 FIRs against garbage contractors.</p>.<p>SN Balasubramanian, president of the BBMP Garbage Contractors’ Association, said the responsibility of segregating waste lies with the waste producer.</p>.<p>“The BSWML is asking our auto drivers and loaders to ensure segregation of waste. How can we segregate the waste? Does it not amount to violation of the Manual Scavengers Act?” he asked. He said the BSWML is issuing new orders every week without consulting the people handling waste on the ground.</p>.<p>BSWML officials said tender conditions require contractors to collect only segregated waste. If the waste is mixed, responsibility is fixed on the contractor when it reaches the transfer station.</p>