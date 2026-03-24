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Waste collection hit in 50 wards as workers go on mass leave in Bengaluru

While the BSWML insisted on improving segregation of waste at source, contractors argued that segregation is the responsibility of the waste producer, not the collector.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 21:57 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 21:57 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newswaste collection

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