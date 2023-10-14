Waste parks away from city: Remedy or risk?

“In 1975, when the Karnataka Compost Development Corporation (KCDC) plant was set up, the area was said to be on the outskirts. Similar is the case with the Mavallipura landfill near Yelahanka and Mandur near Mahadevapura. But as the city grew, these areas developed and have become a part of the city. Bengaluru and the surrounding areas are growing rapidly. This shifting will hence be only a temporary solution, and we might end up in the same situation a few years from now,” says Sandya Narayanan, a member of the Solid Waste Management Round Table (SWMRT).