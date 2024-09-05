Watch | Bengaluru auto driver 'harasses' woman passenger for cancelling ride, held

Bengaluru: A woman who cancelled an autorickshaw she had booked on Ola, alleged that the driver slapped and abused her in west Bengaluru on Tuesday.
The woman posted her ordeal on X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video of the incident, demanding action from Ola and Bengaluru city police.
S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, said that the auto driver was apprehended by Magadi Road Police and action was being initiated for the offense committed as per law.
A police officer identified the suspect as Mutturaj, 45, a resident of Chikkakallasandra and originally from Kanakapura.
According to the woman, she and her friend booked an autorickshaw via Ola during the peak hour on Tuesday. When her ride arrived before her friend’s, they took that auto and cancelled the other. However, the cancelled autorickshaw driver chased them down and abused them. She also claimed that the accused slapped her.
Yesterday I faced severe harassment and was physically assaulted by your auto driver in Bangalore after a simple ride cancellation. Despite reporting, your customer support has been unresponsive. Immediate action is needed! @Olacabs @ola_supports @BlrCityPolice pic.twitter.com/iTkXFKDMS7— Niti (@nihihiti) September 4, 2024
“The driver went on to verbally assault us, questioning whether the auto belonged to my father and made derogatory comments. I began recording the incident, which enraged him further. When I mentioned reporting him, he challenged me, showing no fear of consequences,” the victim said.
The woman claimed that the accused driver slapped her when she started recording the incident on her phone and threatened to beat her with slippers.
“Our only fault was booking two autos to ensure my friend didn’t miss her class. In Bengaluru, autos often cancel rides or demand extra money. The argument could have been tolerated, but the driver's threats and assault crossed the line,” the victim said.
She expressed her disappointment over Ola’s reaction to her ordeal. “After reporting the incident via the app, we received only an automated reply. Attempts to reach their support line failed, leaving us frustrated and helpless,” she said.
Ola has responded to the woman’s X post and has sought the ride details, promising an investigation into the matter.
A police officer overseeing the case told DH that they have summoned the woman for registering a formal complaint. Based on her statements, an FIR would be filed.
“The woman and her friend both booked autos and both arrived at the same time. When the victim went on to take the other auto, the accused grew infuriated and abused the woman,” the officer told DH.
The officer noted that they are yet to ascertain if the accused slapped the woman while snatching the phone, which was clear in the video itself.
The X post by the victim has garnered wide attention from the netizens, with over one lakh views and 1k reposts.