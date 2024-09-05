Watch | Bengaluru auto driver 'harasses' woman passenger for cancelling ride, held

Bengaluru: A woman who cancelled an autorickshaw she had booked on Ola, alleged that the driver slapped and abused her in west Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The woman posted her ordeal on X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video of the incident, demanding action from Ola and Bengaluru city police.

S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, said that the auto driver was apprehended by Magadi Road Police and action was being initiated for the offense committed as per law.

A police officer identified the suspect as Mutturaj, 45, a resident of Chikkakallasandra and originally from Kanakapura.