<p>A clip of professor dancing at a flash mob event in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> college has gone viral for her moves, winning hearts of netizens and students alike. </p><p>Priyadarshini Shivaramu, a Mathematics professor, was seen dancing to beats at the Bangalore Institute of Technology, as students in the background reacted to the flash mob performance. </p>.<p>The now viral video has taken a spotlight on social media, as netizens appreciated her enthusiasm to the sequence, a dance to the classic song <em>Mukkala Mukkabala. </em></p><p>The comments under the post she shared on Instagram showered her with praises, and some quirky takes on the dance moves. </p>.Bengaluru: Dancing professors go viral, win hearts.<p>"Mam you rock as always." a comment read, alongside others that read, "Always having and spreading the same energy Ma’am" and "Your energy is contagious."</p><p>Other users wrote, "Mam u just killed it," "U r allrounder mam," "on fire as always mam," and "U r allrounder mam"</p><p>Many users had an unconventional take on the iconic hookstep, as many compared her energy and steps to martial arts, such as karate. </p><p>"Boxing with vibe: left straight Right upper cut with ease Left upper cut Right upper cut," a user wrote under the video. </p><p>Another user mentioned, "Lecturer ❌ Dancer ✅🔥" praising the teacher's energy through the event. </p>