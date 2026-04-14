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WATCH: Bengaluru professor stuns internet with dance moves, clip goes viral

The now viral video has taken a spotlight on social media, as netizens appreciated her enthusiasm to the sequence
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 10:02 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 10:02 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsTrendingViral

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