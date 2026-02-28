Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Watch | Bengaluru Traffic Police’s AI graveyard reel on overspeeding draws praise, sparks road safety debate

The message displayed on screen, read, “They all had one thing in common… overspeeding.”
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 13:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 13:00 IST
India NewsBengalurupotholesTrendingRoad safetyoverspeeding

Follow us on :

Follow Us