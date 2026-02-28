<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>Traffic Police (BTP) recently posted a significant video on Instagram that is drawing the attention of citizens. In a bid to raise awareness about the dangers of overspeeding, the video, which appears to be AI-generated, features a graveyard. Wait, we know you are curious to know what the reel is all about. We have you covered. </p><p>The now-viral video opens to a hauntingly symbolic graveyard, where coffins are placed in rows, each one marked with a speed limit—numbers like 93 km/h, 108 km/h, 118 km/h, and even 200 km/h. The message conveyed with the strong visuals is that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/overspeeding-cause-for-80-90-deaths-on-karnataka-roads-2661665">overspeeding </a>cost lives.</p><p>The message displayed on screen, read, “They all had one thing in common… overspeeding.” </p>.<p>The accompanying caption on the post echoed the words, "Speed thrills… until it sends you the bill. Overspeeding might look cool in reels, but on real roads, it’s risky business. Slow down. Stay safe. Because reaching late is better than not reaching at all."</p><p>The video shared by the BTP aimed to promote safe driving in the city. </p>.Bengaluru has 64 black spots: Traffic police.<p>As the Instagram post went viral, it drew mixed reactions from netizens. While many praised the video’s impact, few others threw light on additional factors contributing to the growing number of road accidents in Bengaluru. The latter commented on the state of the city’s roads, with potholes being a frequent killer.</p><p>One user asked, <em>“What about the bad roads??”</em> while another replied, <em>“Beware of potholes.”</em> </p><p><em>DH</em> previously <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-news-at-rs-5500-crore-spend-can-bengaluru-build-roads-that-last-3844576">reported </a>that if one issue dominated Bengaluru’s civic conversation through 2025, it was the state of its roads. Many accidents were officially linked to cratered roads, reinforcing a sense that commuting had become a gamble rather than a right.</p><p>Meanwhile, similar to the recent video post, BTP also made headlines for their recent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-traffic-police-turn-wrecked-cars-into-road-safety-lessons-3871714">installation of wrecked cars </a>at busy city junctions. Earlier this year, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have placed four wrecked cars at important junctions in the city, including Indiranagar, Jayanagar, Brigade Road and Hebbal flyover.</p>