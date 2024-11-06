Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Watch: BMTC bus driver dies of heart attack mid-route; conductor steps in to prevent mishap

According to BMTC officials, Kiran Kumar was operating vehicle number KA 57 F-4007 on route 256 M/1, during its final trip from Nelamangala to Dasanapura.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 13:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 13:53 IST
Bengaluru newsheart attackbmtc bus

Follow us on :

Follow Us