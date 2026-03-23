<p>Three youngsters caused serious safety concerns on Sunday (March 22) after they were seen triple-riding on the streets of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/watch-zepto-rider-collapses-after-being-thrashed-in-bengaluru-road-rage-3857602">Bengaluru</a>. </p><p>What's more, one of the pillion riders had a beer bottle in his hand and was drinking as the vehicle swerved all over the road.</p><p>While the drunk pillion rider had a helmet on, the two in front of him did not have it. In the 24sec video, the unruly youngster can be seen proudly holding the the bottle aloft before taking sips out of it on the moving vehicle. </p><p>The reckless stunt video is making rounds on social media, leaving many triggered over road safety. </p>.Road rage caught on camera: Foreigner intervenes as driver assaults biker near Bengaluru's GKVK.<p>"I’m starting to feel like avoiding travel to Bengaluru, as it seems to be becoming worse, similar to some northern states like Bihar and UP," one user commented on X.</p><p>"They've to be shamed publicly for creating public nuisance," another wrote. </p><p>Others tagged Bengaluru police demanding strict action against the youngsters for their illegal stunt. </p>