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Watch | 'Drunk' youth caught on camera triple riding with beer bottle in hand in Bengaluru; Netizens fume, demand action

The reckless stunt video is making rounds on social media, leaving many worried over road safety.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 05:57 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 05:57 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnatakaCrimedrunk drivingcrime news

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