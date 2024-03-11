Watch: Karnataka Youth Congress protests outside SBI office in Bengaluru after SC rejects bank's extension plea

In his post, Srinivas said, "The Supreme Court's rejection of SBI's request for an extension is a victory for transparency. In a democracy, it's essential that institutions are held accountable."

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud also directed the EC to publish the details shared by the bank on its official website by 5 pm on March 15.

The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, put the SBI on notice that the apex court may be inclined to proceed against it for "wilful disobedience" of its February 15 verdict if the bank failed to comply with its directions and timelines.

In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, a five-judge Constitution bench had scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients by March 13.

(With PTI inputs)