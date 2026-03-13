<p>Amid the panic over LPG shortage in the country driven by the ongoing West Asia conflict between the US-Israel and Iran, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> has reported two cases of LPG cylinders being stolen from the houses. <br><br>A video shared by <em>PTI</em> on its X handle captures one of the incident that shows a man arriving on his two wheeler in a residential area and fleeing with a cylinder wrapped in sack. The incident reportedly took place in Kalyan Nagar. </p>.<p>Another case was reported in Charnapatna, in which a CCTV footage showed two people arriving on a scooter and stealing an LPG cylinder kept outside. </p><p>No arrests have been made as of now and police are investigating both cases.</p><p>Authorities have urged Bengaluru residents to secure their cylinders indoors and report any such suspicious activity. </p><p>A similar incident was also reported in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>. According to a report, the incident took place on Mengles Road, where a gas agency employee delivering cylinders on a tricycle briefly parked the vehicle to hand off a cylinder to a nearby house. However, when he returned within minutes, he discovered that one of the cylinders loaded on the tricycle was missing.</p><p>In a separate case, Uttar Pradesh police recovered 500 LPG cylinders stolen during the Holi festivities in Jhansi. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>