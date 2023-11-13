Watch: SUV hits 3 bikes in Bengaluru, one seriously injured

Bengaluru: A sport utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into three motorcycles and grievously injured one pillion rider, police officials said Monday. The accident occurred Sunday evening at Kalena Agrahara within the Hulimavu Traffic Police Station limits.
A video of the accident, which has gone viral on social media, showed that the white SUV on the left-hand side of the lane sped suddenly and crashed into three motorcycles in front of it before moving away at around 4 pm. The footage was captured on the dashboard camera of another car moving on the same road.
Jasmitha, who was riding pillion in one of the motorcycles, sustained the most injuries and was being treated at Fortis Hospital, an investigator told DH.
“Three others – Suryadeep Mausamsingh Dihingia, Pushpangi and Kiran Kumar – sustained minor injuries and received treatments as outpatients on Sunday,” the officer said.
Police subsequently arrested the suspect, Abhishek Agarwal, 43, who drove the car.
“When we checked we found out that he wasn’t driving under the influence (DUI),” the officer quoted above said. “We have also sent his blood samples for analysis to identify if there were any intoxicants.”
Agarwal told the police that he panicked and released the clutch instead of pressing the brake pedal, the officer said. A case has been registered by the Hulimavu Traffic Police.
Further investigations are under way.