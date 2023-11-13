Watch: SUV hits 3 bikes in Bengaluru, one seriously injured

Jasmitha, who was riding pillion in one of the motorcycles, sustained the most injuries and was being treated at Fortis Hospital, an investigator told DH.

“Three others – Suryadeep Mausamsingh Dihingia, Pushpangi and Kiran Kumar – sustained minor injuries and received treatments as outpatients on Sunday,” the officer said.

Police subsequently arrested the suspect, Abhishek Agarwal, 43, who drove the car.

“When we checked we found out that he wasn’t driving under the influence (DUI),” the officer quoted above said. “We have also sent his blood samples for analysis to identify if there were any intoxicants.”

Agarwal told the police that he panicked and released the clutch instead of pressing the brake pedal, the officer said. A case has been registered by the Hulimavu Traffic Police.