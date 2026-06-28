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Watched in salon, rowdy hacked to death on way home in Bengaluru

Raju alias Hallu Muraka Raja (48), a rowdy-sheeter named in murder, attempted murder and robbery cases, was returning home after having tea at around 5.30 pm, when a gang of 5 started chasing him.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 00:11 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 00:11 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

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