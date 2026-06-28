Watched in salon, rowdy hacked to death on way home in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A history-sheeter was allegedly hacked to death after a chase by armed assailants in JP Nagar on Saturday evening. Police suspect the murder was a fallout of an old rivalry. </p>.<p>Raju alias Hallu Muraka Raja (48), a rowdy-sheeter named in murder, attempted murder and robbery cases, was returning home after having tea at around 5.30 pm, when a gang of 5 started chasing him.</p>.<p>The gang waited inside a salon, when he was there for a haircut. The men followed him to the tea stall and attacked him while he was walking back home. They chased Raju and repeatedly hacked him in the middle of a busy road before fleeing. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Police suspect the murder was carried out to avenge the killing of ‘Stand’ Kutti, a history-sheeter in Banashankari, nearly a decade ago. Raju was an accused in that murder and had spent time in jail with gangster Ballari Shiva. </p>