Water adalat tomorrow in Bengaluru

Water adalat tomorrow in Bengaluru

Last Updated 06 September 2023, 03:25 IST

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will organise a water adalat in various parts of the city between 9.30 am and 11 am on Thursday.

Grievances related to water billing, and delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, providing water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat.

Consumers from the BWSSB's (East-1)-1, (East-2)-1, (South East-1), (South East-4), (West-1)-1, (West-2)-1, (North West-1), (North West-3), (Central-1)-1, (North East-1), and (North-1)-1 subdivisions can take part.

Call 1916 for details or to report any problems related to water supply. Complaints can also be registered on WhatsApp number 8762228888.

(Published 06 September 2023, 03:25 IST)
