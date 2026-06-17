Water births gain traction among Bengaluru parents  

<p>As more Bengaluru parents seek less medicalised childbirth experiences, water births are gaining traction in the city. Hospitals and birthing facilities have been observing a growing interest in the option, which offers pain relief without medication. However, doctors caution that it is suitable only for selected low-risk pregnancies.</p>.<p><strong>Growing trend</strong></p>.<p>Awareness of water births has increased significantly over the past five years, says Dr Anupama Rohidekar, senior obstetrician and gynaecologist at a J C Road-based midwifery centre. The centre conducts around 30 deliveries a month. Here, water births accounted for under 10% in 2023 and 15-20% in 2024 and 2025.</p>.<p>A private hospital chain that introduced water births around 18 months ago has also seen rising uptake. “We have recorded 85 water-birth deliveries so far,” says Dr Sireesha Reddy, obstetrician and gynaecologist at the hospital. “When we started, we would see about two to three cases a month. It has grown to eight to 10 water births every month now.”</p>.<p><strong>Why?</strong></p>.<p>Experts attribute the popularity of water births to their ability to provide pain relief without medication. “Water is an extremely powerful medium for pain relief during labour,” says Dr Sireesha.</p>.<p>Dr Anupama describes water birth as a non-pharmacological pain-relief method that helps women relax, making labour “calmer, less painful and often easier”.</p>.<p>The preference is particularly noticeable among women who conceived through IVF and assisted reproductive technologies. Many of these women, Sireesha adds, feel their “journey to pregnancy involved extensive medical intervention and want a calmer, more natural birthing experience”.</p>.<p><strong>Who opts for it?</strong></p>.<p>Doctors say water births are most popular among well-informed parents who actively research childbirth options online.</p>.<p>At the women and child speciality hospital chain where Dr Sireesha practises, women opting for water births are between the ages of 25 and 42 years. However, doctors say “age itself is not a deciding factor”.</p>.<p><strong>Not for all</strong></p>.<p>Water birth is generally restricted to low-risk pregnancies and is not suitable for women with previous caesarean deliveries, twin pregnancies, premature labour, prolonged rupture of membranes, fever or other high-risk conditions, clarifies Dr Anupama.</p>.<p>Patient selection is critical, adds Dr Vibha V Bhat, obstetrician, gynaecologist and fertility specialist at a multispeciality hospital and IVF centre. “Ideal candidates are women with uncomplicated pregnancies, who fall within a healthy weight range and babies of average birth weight.”</p>.<p>Not all doctors agree that rising awareness has translated into widespread adoption. Dr Kavitha Kovi, head of department (obstetrics and gynaecology) at a Whitefield-based maternity hospital, says that while enquiries have increased, relatively few women opt for water births. “Some women may be uncomfortable remaining in a birthing tub during labour, while others prefer greater freedom of movement,” she explains.</p>.<p><strong>Risks, limitations</strong></p>.<p>Dr Anupama insists water births require specially trained personnel and careful monitoring of both mother and baby throughout labour.</p>.<p>Concerns include challenges in monitoring fetal distress and difficulties in managing excessive bleeding, points out Dr Vibha, adding that “some studies have linked water births to higher rates of certain infections, including Pseudomonas infections”. Pseudomonas infections are bacterial infections caused by germs commonly found in water and moist environments, which can infect mothers or newborns</p>