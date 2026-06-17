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Water births gain traction among Bengaluru parents  

Growing awareness about a less medicalised birth experience is driving interest
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 23:05 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 23:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakachildbirthMetrolife

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