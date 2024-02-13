Water crisis hits hard: Many RO water ATMs close or raise prices

Cut-off box - BBMP to conduct a zone-wise survey Following complaints of closure of RO units the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to conduct a survey across the city and plan remedial measures.

Acknowledging the problem BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told DH that they plan to rejuvenate these borewells. “We will identify the RO units that are facing such problems. In a few cases we will have to push the borewells a little deeper to reach the lower groundwater levels. A few borewells may just have to be cleaned or repaired. We will take up remedial measures” he said.

Yeshwantpur RR Nagar and Kengeri were the areas most affected. At least 12 RO units in Yeshwantpur have shut shops in the last month sources said.