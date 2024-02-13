Water crisis hits hard: Many RO water ATMs close or raise prices

Bengaluru: Reduced yield from borewells that have gone dry, owing to poor monsoons, has pushed many Reverse Osmosis (RO) units or water ATMs in the city to either shut down or increase their prices. These units, which provide 20 litres of drinking water for just Rs five, were a lifeline for many who could not afford to have water purifiers at home.
While the units in a few places have shut down, others have doubled their prices to manage the increasing costs of power and water.
For instance, the RO unit at Doddabommasandra has been shut down for 20 days now, leaving many residents in the area disappointed. “From street vendors to those preparing snacks on the roadside, many of them would collect water from here. It was helpful for many of us who cannot afford water purifiers or spend heavily on packaged drinking water,” said Paapamma, a fruit vendor who runs her business opposite the RO unit in Bommasandra.
Another resident of Yeshwantpur, who runs a chaat shop, said that he has been visiting multiple RO points since he cannot afford packaged water.
“I run a chaat shop and hence need at least five cans of water a day. I cannot afford to spend hundreds of rupees on packaged water. I now visit two or three units, hoping that at least one of them is open,” said Suresh M, a chat vendor in Yeshwantpur.
Of the seven RO units this reporter visited, three were shut, and one had reduced the water quantity to provide only 10 litres of water for Rs five.
“Borewells are our only source. The quality of water from tankers is not good, and they are also not affordable. Hence, when the borewells dry up, we have no option but to temporarily close down the units,” said an operator of one of the RO units in Rajajinagar.
Cut-off box - BBMP to conduct a zone-wise survey Following complaints of closure of RO units the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to conduct a survey across the city and plan remedial measures.
Acknowledging the problem BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told DH that they plan to rejuvenate these borewells. “We will identify the RO units that are facing such problems. In a few cases we will have to push the borewells a little deeper to reach the lower groundwater levels. A few borewells may just have to be cleaned or repaired. We will take up remedial measures” he said.
Yeshwantpur RR Nagar and Kengeri were the areas most affected. At least 12 RO units in Yeshwantpur have shut shops in the last month sources said.