Water for votes: Man booked for violating code

Bengaluru: The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police have booked a man for allegedly trying to influence voters by supplying drinking water.
The case was registered on Friday following a complaint by an official of the Flying Squad.
The complainant said the man, Ravikumar, violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place due to the Lok Sabha polls. He supplied water in a tanker to Srigandhada Kaval ward 129 “to lure voters”.
Ravikumar was booked under Sections 171E (punishment for bribery) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigations are on.
(Published 22 March 2024, 20:54 IST)