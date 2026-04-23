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Water supply disrupted across Bengaluru on April 23 due to technical fault

Immediate repair work had been initiated, with a team of experts working to resolve the issue, BWSSB Chairman Ramprasath Manohar V said.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 21:50 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 21:50 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsWater supply disrupted

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