<p>Bengaluru: Water supply was disrupted across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru#google_vignette">Bengaluru</a> on Wednesday due to a technical fault at the 220 kVA power station in Tataguni, which supplies Cauvery water to the city.</p>.BWSSB becomes India's first water board to receive ISO 50001:2018 certification .<p>Immediate repair work had been initiated, with a team of experts working to resolve the issue, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bwssb">BWSSB</a> Chairman Ramprasath Manohar V said. </p>