<p>The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced that there will be a one-day disruption in water supply in various localities. </p>.<p>The BWSSB is undertaking work to install EMF meters near the Gottegere reservoir as part of the Cauvery 5th Stage water supply project. Due to this, water supply will be disrupted from 6 am on February 26 to 6 am on February 27. </p>.<p>BWSSB Chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar has requested citizens to store water as a precaution. </p><p>The areas affected by the water supply disruption: Whitefield, Nallurahalli, Siddapura, Nagondanahalli, Ramagondanahalli, Channasandra, Hoodi, Garudacharpalya, Doddanekundi, Munekolala, Kumaraswamy Layout, Poornaprajna Layout, Banashankari, Kollahalli, Anjanapura, Gottigere, Begur, Kodichikkanahalli, Kudlu, Kadugodi, and surrounding areas. </p>