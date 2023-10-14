Water tanker crashes into scooter, kills rider in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A water tanker barrelled into the rear of a scooter and killed the rider in the city’s southern part on Thursday.
Bellandur traffic police identified the victim as 48-year-old Y Babayya, a spare parts dealer in a car repair and service showroom on Haralur Main Road, not too far from Sarjapur Main Road.
Babayya was on his way to the showroom from his home in Lakkasandra on Thursday morning when a speeding water tanker hit him near a hypermarket on the same stretch. Babayya fell with his scooter and suffered severe injuries to his right thigh, while the water tanker driver sped away.
Babayya was taken to a private hospital in Iblur, but died at 3.15 pm after failing to respond to treatment.
Police have filed an FIR against the absconding tanker driver following a complaint from the victim's daughter under relevant sections of the IPC pertaining to rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence.