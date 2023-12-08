Water tanker fatally runs over biker

Bengaluru: A water tanker ran over and killed a biker on Channasandra Main Road in the eastern part of the city late on Wednesday night.
Whitefield traffic police identified the victim as 23-year-old Basavalinga, who had stepped out to refuel his Bajaj Pulsar bike around 11.15 pm when the accident occurred.
As he was low on fuel, Basavalinga tried to push his bike to the right side of the road when a speeding water tanker hit him. Basavalinga fell onto the road due to the impact and the tanker driver ran over him, causing fatal injuries.
Bystanders took Basavalinga to a private hospital nearby, where doctors declared him dead.
Police have detained the tanker driver, Yaseen, 25, and have filed an FIR against him under IPC sections 279 and 304(A) related to rash driving and causing death by negligence.