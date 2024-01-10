Water tanker mows down pedestrian on Sarjapur Road

Bengaluru: A water tanker mowed down a pedestrian on Sarjapur Road in the southeastern part of the city in the early hours of Tuesday.
Bellandur traffic police identified the victim as Basavaraj (24), who was crossing the road towards Kaikondrahalli Lake around 4.30 am when the speeding water tanker (KA 51 AD 5882) mowed him down and ran over him, causing serious injuries to his lower abdomen and legs. He was declared dead at a nearby hospital.
Police said Basavaraj hailed from Raichur and lived in Iblur, working as a mason in the city.
The driver, Manjunath, has been detained by the police. An FIR has been filed against him for rash driving and causing death by negligence.